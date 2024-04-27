The death has taken place on 27th April, 2024 of Tim Ryan, 17 Fearann Flainn, Kilflynn and formerly of Ballinclogher, Lixnaw, after protracted illnesses. Tim is pre-deceased by his parents John and Mary Anne. Fondly remembered by his five children, Sonia, Natalie, Jonathan, Luke and Stephen, their mother Rita, granddaughter Fiadh, his brother Bernie and sister Ellen, their children, Sonia's husband Sam and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Tim's remains will repose at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening (3rd May) from 7:00 pm to 9:00pm followed by cremation on Saturday in Shannon Crematorium at 2:00 pm.