Tim O' Connor, Reen, Killorglin.
Tim passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne,
in the wonderful care of his family.
Dearly beloved husband of Patricia and father to his three girls
Naomi, Jill and Nicola.
He will be sadly missed by his sons-in-law Anton, Tim & Craig
and adored grandson Cillian.
Forever in the hearts of his brother Lawrence, sisters Eileen & Mary,
sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his many nieces and nephews,
all his extended family and many friends.
"May Tim Rest In Peace"
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Friday evening (Sept. 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin
from 5.00pm - 7.30pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Sept. 28th) to St. James' Church Killorglin
for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Private cremation will follow.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.
Tim's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
