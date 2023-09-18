Tim Galvin, Carnahone, Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm - 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to Beaufort Parish Church on Wednesday morning at 10.45, where the Requiem Mass for Tim Galvin will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Enquiries to Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff.

May He Rest in Peace