Advertisement

Tim Galvin.

Sep 18, 2023 15:45 By receptionradiokerry
Tim Galvin.

Tim Galvin, Carnahone, Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm - 8.30pm.  Funeral arriving to Beaufort Parish Church on Wednesday morning at 10.45, where  the Requiem Mass for Tim Galvin will be  celebrated at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.  Enquiries to Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus