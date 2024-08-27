Tim Dennehy, Renasup, Gneeveguilla.
On 26th August, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. TIM, Beloved husband of Bríd (nee Callaghan) and adoring dad of Anne and Dan. Brother of Bridie (Fitzgerald), Dan and the late Jim. Dearly loved by his grandchildren Gearóid and Georgia, daughter-in-law Danielle and Anne's partner John. He will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tim rest in peace.
Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Tuesday 27th August from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reception into Christ the King Church Knocknagree on Wednesday 28th August at 11.45am for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree
