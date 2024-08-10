Tim Collins of Clogherbrien and formerly The Imperial Hotel, Tralee

Died peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family on 9th August 2024, adored husband of Therese and devoted father of Paula, Maeve & Emma.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandchildren Darragh, Ellen, Aoife & John, sons-in-law Liam, Niall & Brendan, sisters-in-law Mo & Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (11th August) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh (New Donation | Baile Mhuire), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.