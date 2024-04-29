Advertisement

Thomas "Tommy" Macklin

Apr 29, 2024 08:50 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas "Tommy" Macklin

Thomas "Tommy" Macklin, New York and formally of Carhoona, Tarbert and Four Roads, Co. Roscommon.

Waking this evening (Monday April 29th) from 4pm to 8pm, New York time, at Donovan's Funeral Home, Goshen, New York.

Advertisement

Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow morning (Tuesday April 30th) at 10am, New York time at St. John's Church, Goshen, New York.

Donations if desired to Lewy Body Foundation.

Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers, Ballylongford.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus