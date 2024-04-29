Thomas "Tommy" Macklin, New York and formally of Carhoona, Tarbert and Four Roads, Co. Roscommon.
Waking this evening (Monday April 29th) from 4pm to 8pm, New York time, at Donovan's Funeral Home, Goshen, New York.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow morning (Tuesday April 30th) at 10am, New York time at St. John's Church, Goshen, New York.
