Thomas Tom Stephens, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary and originally from Kilderry, Milltown. Co Kerry
Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7pm Funeral Service in St. Michael's Church, Iveragh Road Killorglin on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Churchyard Milltown
