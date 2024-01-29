Advertisement

Jan 29, 2024
Thomas Tom Stephens

Thomas Tom Stephens, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary and originally from Kilderry, Milltown. Co Kerry

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7pm  Funeral Service in St. Michael's Church, Iveragh Road Killorglin on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Churchyard Milltown

