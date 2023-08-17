Thomas (Tom) Ashe, Dromkeen West, Causeway and Dorchester, Boston, USA

The death has unexpectedly occurred on 5th August of Thomas (Tom) Ashe, Dromkeen West, Causeway, Co. Kerry and Dorchester, Boston, USA. Predeceased by his father Matt and recently by his brother Shane, Tom will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken mother Joan, his brothers Harry, Micheál and Mairtín, his sisters Sheila and Eileen, his brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, aunts, nephews and nieces and all his relatives and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a Anam Dilís

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, on Friday, 18th August, from 6pm to 8 pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated on Saturday, 19th August, at 11am, live streamed on the following link St. John's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.