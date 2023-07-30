Thomas O’Donnell of Slieve West, Camp, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 29th July 2023, son of the late Thomas & Kathleen, beloved husband of Maura, dearest father of Thomas, John, Pat, Christina, Jer, Michael, Kathleen, James, Margaret, Brendan, Mary, Elizabeth, Connie, Sheila & Maurice and brother of Mary, Pat and the late Michael, Betty, Dora, Jerry, Sean & Peggy.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his eighteen grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (31st July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Tuesday at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Inch Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, to a charity of your choice.

House private please.