Thomas 'Tom' Moriarty, Droum Lower, Glenbeigh.

Thomas passed away peacefully at his mother’s residence surrounded by his loving family, on 6th December.

Sadly, missed by his loving wife Ann, Mother Betty, Sisters Betty, Margaret, Ann and Breda, Brother Peter, Brothers in law, Nieces, Nephews, Aunt Wilma, Grandnieces,Grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Brennan’s funeral home Glenbeigh on Friday 8th December from 5-7pm.

Funeral arriving at St James’ Church, Glenbeigh at 10.45am for requiem mass at 11am on Saturday morning with burial afterward at Ballinakilla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Heart foundation

House strictly private please.