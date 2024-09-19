Advertisement

Sep 19, 2024 11:52 By receptionradiokerry
Thérese McCarthy

Thérese McCarthy of Castle Street, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9:30am where the Requiem Mass for Thérese Mc Carthy will be celebrated at 10am

streamed on stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

