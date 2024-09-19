Thérese McCarthy of Castle Street, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9:30am where the Requiem Mass for Thérese Mc Carthy will be celebrated at 10am
streamed on stjohns.ie
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
