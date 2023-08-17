Theresa Shea née Golden, West Ealing, London and late of The Glen, Ballinskelligs.
Sadly missed by her sister Mary, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Theresa's Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady and St Joseph's Church, Hanwell, London on Monday 21st August 2023 at 10.00am, burial afterwards in Kensington and Chelsea Cemetery, Hanwell. A Memorial Mass will take place in Kerry at a later date.
"May She Rest In Peace"
