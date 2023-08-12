Advertisement

Theresa Lawlor (nee Guerin) , Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

 Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home Ballyheigue on Sunday evening (August 13th)  from 6pm – 8pm  Requiem Mass for Theresa Lawlor (nee Guerin) will be celebrated on Monday in St Mary’s Church Ballyheigue at 12 noon.  Followed by Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery Ballyheigue.  Inquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home Ballyheigue.

Rest In Peace.

