Theresa Lawlor (nee Guerin) , Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.
Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home Ballyheigue on Sunday evening (August 13th) from 6pm – 8pm Requiem Mass for Theresa Lawlor (nee Guerin) will be celebrated on Monday in St Mary’s Church Ballyheigue at 12 noon. Followed by Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery Ballyheigue. Inquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home Ballyheigue.
Advertisement
Rest In Peace.
Recommended
Decision due this month on large Killarney nursing home and apartment complexAug 12, 2023 13:14
Kerry TD welcomes the extension of GP visit card to children under eightAug 12, 2023 13:10
County liaising with Gardaí regarding traffic issues at West Kerry beachAug 12, 2023 12:38
Event on marine life to take place in FenitAug 12, 2023 10:09
Kane completes move from TottenhamAug 12, 2023 12:59