Theresa Barrett nee Fiddes of Árd Carraig, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly Cork City, died unexpectedly on 29th May 2024.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (31st May) from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 where the Requiem Mass for Theresa will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.