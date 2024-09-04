Advertisement

Tessie O' Connor née Coffey

Sep 4, 2024 15:22 By receptionradiokerry
Tessie O' Connor née Coffey

Tessie O' Connor née Coffey

Ardraw, Beaufort

Reposing Thursday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 3.30pm - 5.30pm

followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort.

Requiem Mass for Tessie O' Connor née Coffey will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus