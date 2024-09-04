Sep 4, 2024 15:22

Tessie O' Connor née Coffey Ardraw, Beaufort Reposing Thursday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 3.30pm - 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass for Tessie O' Connor née Coffey will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv