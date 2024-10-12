Teresa (Terry) Ryan nee Flaherty of Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Cappagh Cross, Brandon
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (October 13th) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Terry will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Advertisement
Rest in Peace
Recommended
134 hours of sunshine recorded in Valentia Observatory in SeptemberOct 12, 2024 13:30
MEP Seán Kelly condemned prime minister of HungaryOct 12, 2024 13:26
Listowel man called to Inner BarOct 12, 2024 13:21
2 Kerry FC Academy teams in action this afternoonOct 12, 2024 12:36
Leona Maguire eyes top 20 finish in ShanghaiOct 12, 2024 12:30