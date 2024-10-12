Advertisement

Teresa (Terry) Ryan nee Flaherty

Oct 12, 2024 13:50 By receptionradiokerry
Teresa (Terry) Ryan nee Flaherty of Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Cappagh Cross, Brandon

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (October 13th) from 6 to 8 pm.  Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Terry will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

