Teresa Mulvihill née Breen, Glouria, Lisselton and late of Gullane, Asdee. Peacefully, on July 12th, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John and Hannah, brothers Mick, Jack, Ned and Paddy, sisters Joan, Nell, Liz, Noreen and Maureen and her granddaughter baby Jessica. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her devoted husband Michael, sons John and Paudie, daughters Christina, Joanne and Kathrina, grandchildren Teagan, Christopher, Kate, Michaela, Marissa, Rebecca, Michéal and Shane, daughter-in-law Carmel, sons-in-law Donal, Mossie and Jonathan, sisters Bridgie and Phil, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Maureen, brother-in-law Thomas, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, Glouria, Lisselton (V31 VN88) on this Friday evening from 5.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Teresa being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.