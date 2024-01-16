Teresa Cremin (née Desmond) Bánamuclach, Gneeveguilla and formerly Rathmore Townland

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Wednesday, January 17th from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, on Thursday January 18th at 11:30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Teresa's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)

Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Johnny, and loving mother of Catherine, Pat, Dan, Diarmuid, Brendan and Peadar. Predeceased by her brothers Bertie and Paddy, her sisters-in-law Betty Cremin and Lizzie Desmond, her brother-in-law Phil Cremin, her daughter-in-law Margaret. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love and affection by her family, her daughters-in-law Janet, Irene, Kate, Pat’s partner Liz, son-in-law Dan, her devoted grandchildren Robert, Mary, Aisling, Siobhán, Pat, Katie, Ian, Paul, Jack, Dan, Ciarán, Treasa, Emily and Órlaith, sisters-in-law Kate Mary Cremin and Kathleen Desmond, nephews and nieces, kind neighbours and dear friends.

May She Rest In Peace.