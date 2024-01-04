Terence McCormack of Mitchels Road, Tralee. Terence passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2024 with his loving family by his side under the care of Mercy University hospital, Cork. Now reunited with his beloved wife Marian and daughter Marie. Predeceased by his mother Ellen McCormack (nèe Burke) and father Louis McCormack. His brothers Frank and Vincent McCormack and his sister Maise Brennan. Deeply missed by his absolutely heartbroken family. Daughter Lisa, son Terry, son in law Michael, daughter in law Jacqueline, Grandchildren Brandon, Amber, Ryan and Eva Marie. His sister Eileen and his sister in law Eileen McCormack. Nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 5th January 2024, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Terence will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on https://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632