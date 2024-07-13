Tadgh McMahon of Carraig, Monavalley, Tralee

Died peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken family, on 12th July 2024, adored husband of Ann dearest father of Elma, Seán, Bryan & Tim and dear brother of Derry & Nancy and the late Eddie & Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Rory, Sarah, Ciara, Jordan, Rocco, Tara & Coby, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Trish, Niamh & Jenny, brother-in-law Shay, sisters-in-law Norrie & Marian, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (15th July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tadgh will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Oncology Care, C.U.H., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.