The death has occurred of

Sr. Vianney (Hannah) Buckley, Presentation Sisters, San Antonia, Texas, U.S.A and late of Clounmacon, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on July 17th, 2023. Predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth Bambury, Mary O'Shea, Sr. Vincent, Sr. Barbara, Sr. Immaculata and her brother Diarmuid (Deemy). Sr. Vianney will be sadly missed by her Congregation, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Requiem Mass for Sr. Vianney will be celebrated in St. Matthew's Church, San Antonia, Texas, this Wednesday, August 2nd, at 16.15 p.m (Irish time) live-streamed on https://youtube.com/live/3dIV15jzPOU?feature=share . Interment will take place in San Antonia.