Sr. Rose Imelda Clarke O.P. Dominican Sisters, Tralee, and formerly Ballybough, Dublin.

Died peacefully at Our Lady of Fatima Home on 20th July 2024, beloved sister of Audrey.

Sadly missed by her loving family, The Dominican Community, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, the staff and residents of Fatima Home, her relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Chapel at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Monday (22nd July) from 4 to 5.30 pm. Requiem Mass for Sr. Rose will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.