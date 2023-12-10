Sr. Majella (Philomena), Presentation Sisters, passed on December 8th 2023, suddenly at home in Mahon. Beloved daughter of the late Mattie and Kitty Dennehy (Rathmore Village) and loving sister of Denis and Sr. Denise (Anne). Majella (Philomena) will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Denis and Sheila, Anne (Sr. Denise), Niamh, Roger, Cara, Dáithí, Róisín,; Donnacha, Courtney, Milo, Oscar, Sadhbh,; Brian, Aoife, Patrick,; Fergal, Siobhán, Eoin, Matthew, Aisling, Callum; Deirdre, Danny, Darragh and Ciarán, The Presentation Sisters, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Monday (December 11th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pmRequiem Mass on Tuesday (December 12th) at 12noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore.

Burial afterwards in Churchgrounds.