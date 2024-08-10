Sr. Francis O’Sullivan, St. Brigid’s, Listowel and Renasup, Gneeveguilla.
Died peacefully on 9th August 2024 in the dedicated care of the Director of Nursing and staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents John and Kate, her sister Hannah and her brothers Tom and Johnny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Mercy Sisters, her cousins, close friends and neighbours.
May she rest in peace.
Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday (11th August) from 5.30 p.m. to 7p.m. followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knockanagree . Requiem Mass on Monday (12th August) at 11.00 a.m., burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree
