Sr. Frances O’Mahony, Holy Family Sister, Knock Co. Mayo and formerly of Castlemaine. Peacefully at Sonas Nursing Home Knock on July 5th 2023. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Mary and Sr. Patricia, her brother Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the Holy Family Sisters, Knock. Rest In Peace

Remains reposing at the Marian Funeral Home, Knock (F12 A726) on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to the Church of St John The Baptist, Knock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be streamed live on

www.knockshrine.ie/live

Advertisement

Enquiries to Garry Murphy Funeral Director , Knock 0872730344.