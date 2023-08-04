The death has occurred of Sr. Bosco Murray
Murray (Cork City and late of Ballyragget, Kilkenny and Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry) On August 2nd 2023, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, College Road, Cork, Sr. Bosco (Sister of Bon Secours) predeceased by her parents John Patrick and Bridie, her sister Marita and brothers Joe and Fr. Pat (Pallotine Fathers). Deeply regretted by her brother Fr. Sean (Salesian Fathers) (Gloucester), Cousins, wide circle of Friends and her Bon Secours Community.
May she rest in peace.
Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Sunday (6th) from 3.00pm until 4.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (7th) at 11.00am in Sacred Heart Church, Western Road which may be viewed. HERE Funeral afterwards to Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.
Recommended
Kerry prize bond holder wins €50,000 in weekly drawAug 4, 2023 17:21
Government interested in buying Conor Pass lands but not for €10 millionAug 4, 2023 17:21
Number of events and festivals taking place in Kerry this weekendAug 4, 2023 17:22
Kerry County Council issues warning as strong winds forecastAug 4, 2023 13:16
People to be aware of alternative healthcare options as EDs likely to be busier this Bank HolidayAug 4, 2023 17:21