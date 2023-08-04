Sr. Bosco Murray

Advertisement

Murray (Cork City and late of Ballyragget, Kilkenny and Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry) On August 2nd 2023, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, College Road, Cork, Sr. Bosco (Sister of Bon Secours) predeceased by her parents John Patrick and Bridie, her sister Marita and brothers Joe and Fr. Pat (Pallotine Fathers). Deeply regretted by her brother Fr. Sean (Salesian Fathers) (Gloucester), Cousins, wide circle of Friends and her Bon Secours Community.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Sunday (6th) from 3.00pm until 4.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (7th) at 11.00am in Sacred Heart Church, Western Road which may be viewed. HERE Funeral afterwards to Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.