Sr. Borgia Shanahan late of Knockane Listowel and Presentation Sisters Milltown and formerly of Presentation Sisters Killarney
Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm
Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown tomorrow Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Presentation Community, her loving nieces Helen Roche, Emer Kelly & Michelle Shanahan, nephews Gerard Moore, Brendan & Patrick Shanahan, relatives & many friends.
Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Malachy (Presentation Sisters Rathmore) & Teresa Moore (Dublin) & brothers Joe & Jack (Shanahan)
Recommended
GP service to return to North Kerry villageJun 13, 2022 17:06
Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing homeJun 14, 2022 08:06
Skellig Michael closed following rock fallJun 13, 2022 18:06
Man hospitalised following Tralee assaultJun 13, 2022 17:06
Kerry Euromillions winner urged to make contact with National LotteryJun 13, 2022 13:06