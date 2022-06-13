Sr. Borgia Shanahan late of Knockane Listowel and Presentation Sisters Milltown and formerly of Presentation Sisters Killarney

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm

Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown tomorrow Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Presentation Community, her loving nieces Helen Roche, Emer Kelly & Michelle Shanahan, nephews Gerard Moore, Brendan & Patrick Shanahan, relatives & many friends.

Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Malachy (Presentation Sisters Rathmore) & Teresa Moore (Dublin) & brothers Joe & Jack (Shanahan)