The death has occurred of Sheila O’Connor (nee Carmody) of Main Street and formerly Chapel Street, Tarbert. Sheila passed away in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom on November 25th 2023. Beloved wife of the late Dermot and loving mother of Anne, Gina, Olive, Evelyn, Maurice, Eibhlis and Diarmuid.

Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Andy (USA), her brother in law Fr John O’Connor, her sisters in law Nuala and Mary, her grandchildren and great granddaughter, nieces, nephews, sons and daughters in law and her many kind relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Mary’s Funeral Home Tarbert on this Sunday evening (November 26th) from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St Mary’s Church, Tarbert on this Monday (November 27th) at 11am. Interment to follow in the chapel yard.