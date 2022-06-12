Sheila O'Connor nee Brosnan, Lackarue, Firies and formally of Dromore, Farranfore.

Reposing at O'Connors Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday evening between 6-8pm. Funeral cortege for Shelia O'Connor nee Brosnan will arrive at St Gertrude's Church Firies on Wednesday morning at 10:50am, followed by requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Live streamed www.mcnmedia.tv Burial will take place afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Killarney Community Hospital.

Pre deceased by her husband Timmy, her brother Dermot, sisters Peg and Maureen. Beloved mother of Tom, Irene and Breeda, daughter in law Mary, son in law Noel and partner Derry. sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Sean and Tom, sister Bridie, nieces and nephews, sister in law Mary and brother in law Sean. Beloved grandmother of Adrian, Shirley, Dawn, Mark, Nigel, Karina, Niall, Fiona and her 11 great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.