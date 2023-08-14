Sheila McCarthy nee O' Connor, Liss, Cromane and formerly of The Mill Road, Killorglin and Kilderry, Milltown

Sheila passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Killarney Nursing Home on Aug. 13th 2023

Predeceased by her beloved husband Bob. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Patrick, daughter-in-law Veronica & grandchildren Giovanni, Aidan & Jack, sister Mena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (Aug. 15th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Aug. 16th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church