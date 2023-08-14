Sheila McCarthy nee O' Connor, Liss, Cromane and formerly of The Mill Road, Killorglin and Kilderry, Milltown
Sheila passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Killarney Nursing Home on Aug. 13th 2023
Predeceased by her beloved husband Bob. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Patrick, daughter-in-law Veronica & grandchildren Giovanni, Aidan & Jack, sister Mena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (Aug. 15th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Aug. 16th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on
Advertisement
Recommended
Ireland beat AustriaAug 14, 2023 08:19
Almost 70 notices relating to hedge cutting non-compliance issued in Castleisland LEA last yearAug 14, 2023 08:14
Kerry Pitch & Putt NotesAug 14, 2023 08:19
Monday local GAA fixtures & resultsAug 14, 2023 07:43
Valuation of St Finan's Hospital sought for potential transfer to Kerry County Council for long-awaited social housingAug 14, 2023 08:14