Sheila Keane née Dowling of O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel and formerly The Square, Ardfert, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (19th July) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday at 10.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 10.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s, Listowel Community Hospital, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family information- Beloved wife of the late John, dearest mother of Ned, Bertie, Johnny and Alan, sister of the late Sarah Fitzgerald and Maurice Dowling. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren John, Sarah, Laura, Mary, Ellen, Katie, Nicole, Leah & Chloe, daughters-in-law Mary, Trish and Leeann, John’s wife Marion, sisters-in-law Patsy Dowling and Eileen Keane, brother-in-law Patsy Dowling, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace