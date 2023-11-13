Sheila Healy née O’Connell of Brandonwell, Ardfert and formerly of Lissereen, Abbeydorney, died peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family on 12th November 2023, beloved wife of Phil, dear mother of Kathleen, Philip and Mary and sister of the late Rita Moloney (Bruree), Jo Cantillon (Causeway), Sr. Rufina (Perth), Sr. Cecilia (Listowel), Kit (Killarney), Sr. Senan (Rathmore), Sr. Bernadette (Surrey), John (Lissereen), Michael (Laccabeg), Fr. Tom (Australia) and Canon Moss (Salford) and mother-in-law of the late Mike (Fitzgerald).

Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Shane, Kieran, Katie, Aoife, Aidan, Colm, Diarmuid and Sinéad, great-grandchildren Brendan, Farrah and Ruby, daughter-in-law Betty, son-in-law Dermot, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Jim, Fr. Johnny and Thomas, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (November 15th) from 6 to 8.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please.