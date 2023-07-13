Advertisement

Sheila Fitzpatrick (née McSweeney)

Jul 13, 2023 14:07 By receptionradiokerry
Sheila Fitzpatrick (née McSweeney)

The death has occurred of

Sheila Fitzpatrick
(née McSweeney)

Knocknagree, Cork

Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Mc Sweeney), Knocknagree, Co. Cork. Sheila passed away peacefully on July 13th 2023 in the excellent care of the staff of Heather Ward, St. Columbanus, Killarney and in the company of her loving family, Predeceased by her beloved husband John & her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Noel & daughter Marion, her dearly loved grandchildren James, Erin & Kieran, son-in-law Paschal, daughter-in-law Catherine, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (eircode P51 WD63) on Friday from 5pm to 6pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus