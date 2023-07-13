Sheila Fitzpatrick (née McSweeney)

Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Mc Sweeney), Knocknagree, Co. Cork. Sheila passed away peacefully on July 13th 2023 in the excellent care of the staff of Heather Ward, St. Columbanus, Killarney and in the company of her loving family, Predeceased by her beloved husband John & her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Noel & daughter Marion, her dearly loved grandchildren James, Erin & Kieran, son-in-law Paschal, daughter-in-law Catherine, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (eircode P51 WD63) on Friday from 5pm to 6pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)