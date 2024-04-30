Advertisement

Sheila (Chris) Walsh née O’Keeffe

Apr 30, 2024 17:03 By receptionradiokerry
Sheila (Chris) Walsh née O’Keeffe

Sheila (Chris) Walsh née O’Keeffe of Ahabeg and formerly Knockburrane, Lixnaw .

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (1st May) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11.00 am (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw ). Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in peace

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus