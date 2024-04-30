Sheila (Chris) Walsh née O’Keeffe of Ahabeg and formerly Knockburrane, Lixnaw .
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (1st May) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11.00 am (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw ). Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Rest in peace
