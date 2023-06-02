Sharon O’Shea nee McCarthy of Lohercannon, Tralee and formerly Portlaw, Co. Waterford

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (6th June) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sharon will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Cherished daughter of Ann and the late Bobby, beloved wife of the late Pa, dear mother of Eric & Gary and sister of Valerie, Lorraine, Paula and the late Martha.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Harley, Bailey & Dakoda, Eric’s partner Sarah, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.