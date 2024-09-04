Advertisement

Shane O'Keeffe

Sep 4, 2024 15:24 By receptionradiokerry
Shane O'Keeffe

Shane O'Keeffe

Presbytery View, Rathmore

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday at 9:30am where the Requiem Mass for Shane O’ Keefe will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 10:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the Rathmore Parish website.

House strictly private

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus