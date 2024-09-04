Shane O'Keeffe

Presbytery View, Rathmore

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday at 9:30am where the Requiem Mass for Shane O’ Keefe will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 10:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the Rathmore Parish website.

House strictly private

Family flowers only, please