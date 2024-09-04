Shane O'Keeffe
Presbytery View, Rathmore
Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday at 9:30am where the Requiem Mass for Shane O’ Keefe will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 10:30am.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass can be viewed live on the Rathmore Parish website.
House strictly private
Advertisement
Family flowers only, please
Recommended
Fianna Fail chooses two candidates to run in general election along with Minister Norma FoleySep 4, 2024 17:09
Kerry doctor urges older abuse survivors to confide in GPsSep 4, 2024 17:09
Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in KerrySep 4, 2024 13:10
Several Kerry Fine Gael councillors considering putting names forward for general election selection conventionSep 4, 2024 13:19
Commission of investigation into historical sexual abuse will likely investigate all schoolsSep 4, 2024 13:20