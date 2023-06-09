Shane Ashe, Barr na Sráide, Ballyheigue, Dromkeen West, Causeway and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Retired Army Captain, Shane died suddenly in the exceptional care of the staff of Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Predeceased by his father Matt, he will be sadly missed by his children Muireann and Matthew, and their mother Mary. Also by his heartbroken mother Joan, his brothers Harry, Mícheál, Tom and Máirtín, his sisters Sheila and Eileen, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews and nieces, his granddaughter Maia, and all his relatives and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday, 15th June, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass for Shane will be celebrated on Friday 16th at 12 noon, livestreamed on the following link St. John's Church, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.