Sean O’Sullivan Cloghroe, Co. Cork and Farranfore, Co. Kerry.
On November 10th 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully, Sean, beloved son of Frances (née O'Connell) and the late Pat ("Mund" Farranfore), stepson of Michael, and loving brother of Pádraig, Clíodhna and Niamh. Sadly missed by his mother, step-father, brother, sisters, Pádraig's partner Sinéad, Clíodhna's partner Nick, nephews Tiarnán and Cullan, nieces Ellie and Ciara, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.
Rest in peace
Lying In repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm for visitation followed by prayers. Cremation service will take place on Thursday at 1pm at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.
No flowers please.
Recommended
Tralee court hears money laundering accused withdrew money after payments made into accountNov 12, 2024 16:57
Williams and Wilson to meet in quarter finals of Champion of Champions eventNov 12, 2024 16:58
Four men remanded in custody in relation to alleged slash hook assault outside Tralee schoolNov 12, 2024 16:54
Referee's comments about Klopp being investigated by FANov 12, 2024 16:56
North Kerry murder accused granted bail in High CourtNov 12, 2024 14:18