The Death has occurred of Sean Óg Sheehy, Liosdara, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, June 2nd from 3.00pm to 5.00 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Sean Óg Sheehy will be celebrated at 10.00 am. A private cremation will follow. Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or the Irish Cancer Society (Kerry Hospice Foundation or www.cancer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Enquires to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.