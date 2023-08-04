It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sean Faughey, late of London and formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth, who died peacefully at home on 23rd July 2023 in the arms of his loving wife, Joan, daughter, Ann-Marie and son-in-law, John. They, along with Sean’s extended family and friends will miss his good humour, strength and wisdom. Sean was well known to many in the London Irish business community where he established the first Mandy’s Irish Shop in Willesden Green in 1964. He met his wife Joan in Co. Kerry and adopted The Kingdom as his home which was a place he treasured, especially when it came to football.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in Shinnagh, Rathmore, Co. Kerry (P51 XH92) on Monday, 7th August, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, on Tuesday, 8th August, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Sean's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.