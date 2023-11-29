Sean Donovan

Seán Donovan, (ex ESB), Loughill West, Co. Limerick (formerly of Tarbert) 25 November 2023, peacefully and unexpectedly at his daughter Ann's home, Cahara, Glin, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget (Bridgie), brothers Paddy (USA), Thomas (Tarbert), Jimmy (Tarbert) and Micky (UK); may they rest in peace.

Seán will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Ann and Betty, Ann's partner Niall and son-in-law Brendan; grandchildren Ciara, Laura, Ronan, Heather and Orla; sisters Mary (USA), Joan and Monica (Tarbert), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, carers and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements: Reposing at The Church of the Assumption, Loughill (eircode V94 K298) on Wednesday (November 29th 2023) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal Thursday (November 30th) from Ann's home (eircode V94 EK7T) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Loughill Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Abha Bhán Parish Park, Loughill (Registered Charity)

May the Light of Heaven Shine on Seán