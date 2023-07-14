Seán Donoghue of Knockanish, The Spá, Tralee and formerly Loo Bridge, Glenflesk and New York and Saudi Arabia, died peacefully on 12th July 2023, beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Dan & Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Frank, sister Maura, grandchildren Grace, John, Anna & Rose, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Rachel & Ursula, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th July) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Seán will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Spá/Fenit Branch of Kerry Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.