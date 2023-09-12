Sean Commane of Knockmoyle, Tralee; died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 12th September 2023, beloved husband of Irene, adored father of Sandra, Gary, Carole, Julie, Mark & Paul and dear brother of Mamie (O’Shea) and the late Breda, Annette, Tim, Rosie & Helen. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his sixteen grandchildren, three great grandsons, sons-in-law Jimmy, Jim & David, daughters-in-law Ailish, Linda & Margaret, sister-in-law Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (14th September) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sean will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Blennerville.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.