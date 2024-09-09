Advertisement

Sean Buckley

Sep 9, 2024 08:53 By receptionradiokerry
Sean Buckley of Gortnaminch, Listowel, died peacefully on 7th September 2024, beloved brother of Jimmy, Marion and Joe, son of the late Tim and Hannah and brother of the late Denis, Tony, Vera, Pat and Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (10th September) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Sean will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on ​​​​​​​www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

 

​​​​​​​Rest in Peace.

