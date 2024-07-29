Savannah O’Brien, Avondale Court, Killerisk, Tralee.
Beloved daughter of Sharon and Michael, cherished sister of Shannia and Natasha and much adored fiancé of Daniel.
Savannah will be sadly missed by her loving family – her mother, father, sisters, fiancé, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends. May Savannah Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.00PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Savannah’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Pieta House via the following link
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
