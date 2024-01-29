Advertisement

Rose Hutchinson née Fitzgerald

Jan 29, 2024 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
Rose Hutchinson née Fitzgerald

Rose Hutchinson nee Fitzgerald, Rae Street, Tralee; Beloved wife of the late Sean and dearest mother of Caroline, Marie, Noelle, and the late Sandra.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Nicola, Stephen, Mark and Bobby, great-grandchildren Ben and Ellie, sister Connie, son-in-law Bryan, Nicola’s husband Aidan, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass,  Tralee on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus