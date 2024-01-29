Rose Hutchinson née Fitzgerald

Rose Hutchinson nee Fitzgerald, Rae Street, Tralee; Beloved wife of the late Sean and dearest mother of Caroline, Marie, Noelle, and the late Sandra. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Nicola, Stephen, Mark and Bobby, great-grandchildren Ben and Ellie, sister Connie, son-in-law Bryan, Nicola’s husband Aidan, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.