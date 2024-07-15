Robbie Condon, Coole Lower, Ardoughter, Ballyduff.

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 14th, 2024. Son of Patrick and Mary Brigid, pre-deceased by his brother Sean and his sister Mary.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Brigid, daughters Margaret, Mary and Anne, son Rob, grandchildren Denise, Gerard, Sorcha, Eoin, Sean, Oisin, Nathan and Freya, great grandchildren Kitty, Coareigh, Calhan, Maggie, Tighe, Paddy, Sonny and Maeve, son-in-law’s Gerry, PJ and Colin, daughter-in-law Aileen, his Godchildren, nieces and nephews, his relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Robbie will be celebrated on Wednesday morning 12:00pm. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu to Tralee Palliative care. House private please.