Rita Lynch.

Aug 8, 2023 07:49 By receptionradiokerry
Rita Lynch, Kilfountain, Dingle.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening (August 8th) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 10a.m. Requiem Mass,  followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Rest In Peace

