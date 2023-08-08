Rita Lynch, Kilfountain, Dingle.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening (August 8th) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 10a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace