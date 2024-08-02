Ricky (Patrick) O' Sullivan

O’Sullivan Ricky (Patrick) (Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Gortatlea, Co. Kerry) July 31st 2024, Tragically. Beloved husband of Róisín and loving father to Siobhán and Seán. Sadly missed by his family, Siobhán’s partner JP, brothers John and Hugh, sisters Eileen and Ailisha, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 6th August, from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, 7th August, to Our Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall Road East arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery. No flowers by request please.

The Mass for Ricky can be seen via the link

https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/

