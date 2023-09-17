The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Long, East End, Rathmore. On September 16th 2023, peacefully in loving care of the nurses and staff at Killarney Community Hospital. Richard, predeceased by his brothers James, Denis, Paddy and John, sisters Nora and Breda. Deeply regretted by his sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Monday, 18th Sept., from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 19th Sept., at 11:30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Richard's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie